Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.16 EPS.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

MTN stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.91. The stock had a trading volume of 423,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,214. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

