Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE MTN traded down $18.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.95. 1,341,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,993. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.