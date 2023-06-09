UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of UTA Acquisition worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTAA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTAA remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

