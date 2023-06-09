Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
Shares of UBP stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $20.73.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- Beyond the Vision Pro: 3 Augmented Reality Small Caps to Watch
- Newly Public Fluence Energy Near Buy Zone With Strong Momentum
- Can The Digital Economy Revive DocuSign Stock?
- 3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.