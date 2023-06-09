Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of UBP stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

