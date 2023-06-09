Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

