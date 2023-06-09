Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

UEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,599. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.