Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
UEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,599. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
