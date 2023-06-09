UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $495.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.02. The stock has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

