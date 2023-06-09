United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,029. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

