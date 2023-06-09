Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.68

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1450663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

About Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

