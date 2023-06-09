Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $161,550.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00.

Udemy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.54 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

