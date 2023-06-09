Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,969,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $493,237,000 after purchasing an additional 932,763 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 21,869,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,316,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

