Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 238,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 518,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Tuya Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 29.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,085,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 101.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 344,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

