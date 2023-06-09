Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,909,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo Profile

Diageo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.59. 86,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,492. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.