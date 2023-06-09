Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 514 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. 506,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

