Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 273 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

