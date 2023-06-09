Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

