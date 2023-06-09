Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 13,563,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,342,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.