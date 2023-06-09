Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 27,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,284. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

