Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

