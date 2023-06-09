Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

