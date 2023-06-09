Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.06. 48,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

