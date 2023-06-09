Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 732,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.