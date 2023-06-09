Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 645,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,364. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

