Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.02. 268,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

