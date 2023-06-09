Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 9.3%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 775,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 932,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Trupanion by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.