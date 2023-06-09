Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 542.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,578 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

