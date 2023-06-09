TRON Price Hits $0.0728 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. TRON has a market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $221.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,130,736,517 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

