TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,655,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 373,240 shares.The stock last traded at $109.17 and had previously closed at $97.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

