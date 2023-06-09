TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,655,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 373,240 shares.The stock last traded at $109.17 and had previously closed at $97.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
TriNet Group Trading Up 9.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

