Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 48,503 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,285,814.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $414,012.20.

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.3 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

