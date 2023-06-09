Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 114,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 56,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$667.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.