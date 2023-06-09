Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.41 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.