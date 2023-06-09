Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 142,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 96,333 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.87. 25,776,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,996,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.