Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,741 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 6,770 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. 13,885,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,455. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

