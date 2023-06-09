Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,324,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. 1,295,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,790. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

