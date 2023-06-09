Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $6,783,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Humana by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,586. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

