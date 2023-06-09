Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. 771,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,415. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

