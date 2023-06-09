Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.85 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $56.82. 19,069,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

