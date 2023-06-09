Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,336 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 444,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,350. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.