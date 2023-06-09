Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $347.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,978. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.17.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.