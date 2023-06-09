Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.15. 13,653,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,339,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.