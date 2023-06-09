Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.85. 820,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

