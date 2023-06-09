Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,275 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Laurentian cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.