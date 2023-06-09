Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 29,981 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 478,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

