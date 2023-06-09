Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 12,985 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 544.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.05. 1,284,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average of $370.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

