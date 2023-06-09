Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

About Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.