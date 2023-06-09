Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

TD stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

