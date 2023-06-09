Toncoin Price Hits $1.70 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $8.37 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.42 or 1.00060493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

