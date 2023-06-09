Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

