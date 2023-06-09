TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stake Increased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 567.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the quarter. TimkenSteel comprises about 1.7% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.45% of TimkenSteel worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TMST traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

