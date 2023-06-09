Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $223.75 million and $4.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02213939 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $5,717,322.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

